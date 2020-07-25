Ready to allow home isolation, says apartments association

Members of the Visakhapatnam Apartments Residents Welfare Association (VARWA) sent an online representation to District Collector V. Vinay Chand suggesting some steps to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, here on Saturday.

The members said that they would allow home isolation of patients if the residents have all the required facilities.

Members of the VARWA said that the district administration in consultation with the medical authorities, may decide to allow home isolation to some patients and extend medical supervision. This will reduce the load on the care centres. The members also said that in some apartments, residents are cooperating and extending assistance to the patients.

“In many apartments, even sanitisers are not kept in cellars, lifts and at staircases. We, therefore request you to sensitise the apartment residents on these aspects,” VARWA members said in their representation.

The members urged the Collector to ensure basic facilities are provided at the testing centres. They said function halls might be used as testing centres and steps should be taken for quick release of reports.