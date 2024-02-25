GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajya Sabha member Y.V. Subba Reddy inaugurates Floating Sea Bridge in Visakhapatnam

As part of the efforts to make the city as the Executive capital of Andhra Pradesh, the State government is giving priority to establishing such tourism projects, he says

February 25, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
IT Minister Amarnath, Rajya Sabha member Y.V. Subba Reddy, District Collector A. Mallikarjuna and others taking a ride after formal inauguration of Floating Sea Bridge near Kursura submarine Museum in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

IT Minister Amarnath, Rajya Sabha member Y.V. Subba Reddy, District Collector A. Mallikarjuna and others taking a ride after formal inauguration of Floating Sea Bridge near Kursura submarine Museum in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Newly-elected Rajya Sabha member and YSR Congress North Andhra regional co-ordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy inaugurated the Floating Sea Bridge (FSB) near Kursura Submarine Museum along the Beach Road here on Sunday. He was accompanied by State Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath and District Collector A. Mallikarjuna.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Mr. Subba Reddy said that as part of the efforts to make Visakhapatnam as the Executive capital of Andhra Pradesh, the State government is giving priority to setting up such tourism projects in the city. The number of tourists to Visakhapatnam has also increased in the last two years due to the tourism projects developed by the government, he added.

The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) developed the FSB project with a private partner with an investment of ₹1.6 crore.

Mr. Mallikarjuna said that special security measures would be taken for the tourists of projects like boat ride at Rushikonda and FSB connected with the sea. There will be two anchor boats and swimmers will be placed on both sides of the bridge as part of safety measures, he added. At least 15 people are allowed on the bridge at a time and people must wear life jackets, he suggested. The bridge is closed during high tide, full moon and new moon days, and is open for public daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.