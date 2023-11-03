HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Railway teams provide care to injured in Vizianagaram train accident

November 03, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Special teams were organised by Waltair Division to oversee and extend support and care to those injured in the recent train accident, at Kantakapalli in Vizianagaram district, who were undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam.

Railway doctors maintained constant communication with the hospital administration to ensure that the injured passengers received all the necessary medical assistance. This coordination is vital for the effective care of the victims. The railway officials made arrangements to provide food and daily necessities to the injured passengers at the hospitals, according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager.

Civil Defence personnel extended their support by visiting the hospital and extending emotional support to the injured and their family members. The families expressed happiness with the treatment and the dedication of the medical teams.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.