Visakhapatnam

Quarantine hospitals lack hygiene: MLA

Lack of hygiene, poor quality of food and non-availability of masks were plaguing the quarantine hospitals in the district, alleged Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, he attributed the rising number of COVID-19 cases in his constituency to the indifference of the State government. He also alleged that the family members of patients were not being tested promptly. The bedsheets at quarantine hospitals were not being changed regularly and the food was not being supplied as per the menu announced by the State government for the patients.

He said the District Collector should visit the quarantine hospitals and initiate remedial measures.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 6, 2020 11:11:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/quarantine-hospitals-lack-hygiene-mla/article32006700.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY