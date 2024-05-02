Protect future generations from YSRCP, Pawan tells young voters

May 02, 2024 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

/Parvathipuram MANYAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan on Thursday appealed the youth to extend their support to the NDA by voting for TDP-BJP-JSP candidates, who are fighting against the atrocities of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). He urged the youth to regard voting not just as a right, but as a social responsibility to protect the future generations from the YSRCP government.

Addressing a large gathering in a public meeting in Visakhapatnam as part of ‘Varahi Vijaya Yatra’, Mr. Kalyan raised issues such as land grabbing; pollution; law and order, and lack of security for women.

He said the alliance will put special efforts to tackle land grabbing in Visakhapatnam. He also questioned the law and order situation in the district citing how an MP’s family was kidnapped.

He said that in the past five years, the YSRCP government failed to work for the welfare of minorities and fisher folk in One Town. He also said that promises such as construction of jetties, fishing harbours in Visakhapatnam were ignored.

TDP candidate for Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat M. Sribharat said the South Constituency has a number of issues such as ganja peddling, increase in crimes, poor drainage and defunct street lights. He alleged that the sitting MLA, who had won the last election on a TDP ticket, had shifted to YSRCP for his personal benefits.

Visakhapatnam East MLA candidate Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu alleged that Visakhapatnam MP and YSRCP MLA candidate from East M.V.V. Satyanarayana was involved in large scale land grabbing. He also alleged that YSRCP MP Vijaya Sai Reddy had committed a huge TDR scam in the city.

Former India Cricketer, Ambati Rayudu appealed to the youth to use the elections to change the fortune of the State.

TDP MLA candidates Palla Srinivasa Rao (Gajuwaka), P.G.V.R. Naidu (West), BJP MLA canddiate P. Vishnu Kumar Raju (North) also spoke.

During his election campaign in Palakonda Assembly Constituency, Mr. Kalyan slammed the YSRCP government for failing to construct irrigation projects.

He added that special measures will be taken to tackle elephant attacks in Parvathipuram and the victims will be given compensation. He also promised the people to tap the tourism potential of the region and also solve the drinking water crisis in Seethampeta and Bamini mandals.