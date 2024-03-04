Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched several schemes for the empowerment of women, says BJMM Andhra Pradesh president

March 04, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A rally on the banner of ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Marathon’ was taken out by women, under the aegis of Bharatiya Janata Mahila Morcha, from the Ambedkar statue, near the LIC building, to the Government Women’s Degree College, via RTC Complex, here on Monday.

BJMM State president Nirmala Kishore, who participated in the programme, spoke about the programmes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the empowerment of women. In 1,000 districts across the country, women were taking out 2K marathon walk to express their gratitude to the Prime Minister.

BJMM district president Ummidi Sujatha said that the Prime Minister had launched several welfare schemes for women. The credit for implementation of 33% reservation for women, which was pending for three decades, goes to Mr. Modi. The selection of a tribal woman for the post of the President of India had elevated the position of women in society, she said.

BJP State secretary K. Surendra Mohan, senior leader S.V.S. Prakash Reddy, district general secretary J. Damodar Yadav, BJMM State vice president V. Rohini and BJMM vice president Neeli Subbalakshmi were among those who participated in the rally.