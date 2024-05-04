GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Preparation of sandalwood paste begins for Chandanotsavam

May 04, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Preparation of sandalwood paste for ‘Chandanotsavam’ or ‘Nijarupa Darshan’, the annual religious festival of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Simhachalam, began on Saturday. The temple employees were only allowed to prepare the paste with special arrangements.

The temple executive officer Srinivasa Murthy said that the preparation of the paste started on Chaitra Bahula Ekadashi and continue up to four days, and the festival will be held on May 10, three days before the State general elections on May 13. As the elections are around the corner, there will be no protocol darshan for politicians and VIPs on that day as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will be in force.

