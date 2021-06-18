Premature baby, weighing 580 gm, given new lease of life

A premature baby, born with a low birth weight of 580 gm after 25 weeks of pregnancy of the mother on April 12, 2021, was successfully treated at Sunrise Children’s Hospital at New Karasa in the city and discharged after 65 days of treatment.

K. Priyanka (30) of Kottakota village of Narsipatnam mandal in the district had delivered the premature baby at the PHC there. The doctors reportedly told her that it was difficult for the baby to survive as the lungs and other organs have not matured completely. She was brought to the hospital on the advice of someone.

Tirupathi Rao, MD of the hospital, said in a statement on Friday that the baby’s lungs and brain had not developed fully and heart had holes. The baby was given treatment on a ventilator for 27 days after which she was given oxygen support for one-and-a-half month and the condition of her lungs was improved with surfactant and the holes in her heart were closed with drugs.

The baby has gained weight and was 1.92 kg. She was discharged on Friday. Dr. Tirupathi Rao attributed the success to the team efforts of doctors Ganesh Sanku, Naveen and Pratibha.