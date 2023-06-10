Postpone school reopening date, BJP leader Vishnu Kumar Raju urges Andhra Pradesh government

June 10, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Former MLA and BJP State vice-president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju has requested the authorities concerned to postpone school reopening date at least by seven to 10 days.

Mr. Raju, in a press release here on Saturday, said that the current adverse weather conditions in Visakhapatnam have not been seen before. Many people have been suffering from heat stroke after coming out of air-conditioned rooms, he said.

“Reopening schools from June 12 is not a good decision considering the current weather conditions. Many public and private schools do not maintain proper clean toilets, forcing children, especially girls, to avoid using them. With the current hot conditions, if children are exposed to this weather during the day, they may fall sick,” Mr. Raju said.