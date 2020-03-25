Police crack the whip as people violate lockdown orders

Cracking the whip on people who were found violating the lockdown orders, the enforcement agencies have booked cases on people who were found moving on roads without any reasons. While a few police made youth to do sit-ups, some administered pledge to violators that they would not repeat such mistakes and stay at home.

Despite lockdown orders, a large number of public came on to roads on Tuesday morning. Teams of police had arranged barricades at many areas and asked the violators to return. A few citizens were found entering into heated argument with the police at a few places. However by the afternoon, the enforcement was doubled and police also acted strict against the violators by booking cases. On Tuesday, a video surfaced in social media that police made two youth do sit-ups near NTR statue, Beach Road. The video has been widely shared on WhatsApp. A few motorists and auto-rickshaw drivers were also beaten by the police at several areas. Crime Wing police from Dwaraka police station, who had arranged checkpost at Seethammadhara, administered pledge to some motorists. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order-I) S. Ranga Reddy said that the city police had booked 38 cases against persons who were found moving on roads without any necessity. The violators include two wheelers, four-wheelers and even auto-rickshaw drivers.

Similarly the district police have booked 104 cases against violators since March 21 at various places in the rural and agency areas.

The Transport Department also conducted checks at various places.