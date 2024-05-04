PM Narendra Modi to address public meeting on May 6 at Kasimkota

May 04, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a public meeting near Thallapalem NH-16 road in Kasimkota mandal here in Anakapalli district, as part of election campaign for the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance on May 6 (Monday).

Briefing the details, Anakapalli MP candidate from the alliance, C.M. Ramesh, said that TDP’s national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief K. Pawan Kalyan will also attend the meeting, along with MP candidate M. Sribharat from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha and MLA candidates from Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts. Lakhs of people, along with the supporters of the alliance, are expected to attend the meeting.

Mr. Ramesh said that arrival of PM Narendra Modi to Anakapalli district will definitely boost creation of amenities and attract investments. He also alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government has diverted the panchayat funds being provided by the Centre in the last five years. He also alleged that development, amenities creation in villages, bringing in investments is one of his priority.

Huge security

Following the mismanagement of sound system, traffic woes and failed crowd management during the PM meeting at Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district on March 17, special measures are being taken by the police personnel. This time, the entire security control has been taken over by the Special Protection Group (SPG), which has already arrived in Visakhapatnam district, and is monitoring the progress of the event with the police, along with the BJP leaders.