Pay pending wages to sanitation workers in panchayats: CPI(M)

CPI(M) district secretary K. Lokanadham on Monday appealed to the District Collector to take steps for payment of wages to sanitatation workers in the panchayats in the district pending for months together. They were being made to work by giving meagre advances instead of pending wages, he said. Even in major panchayats like Nakkapalli, Parawada, Chodavaram, Munagapaka and Paderu the situation was no different, he said.
They should also be provided gloves, masks and sanitisers, he demanded.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.