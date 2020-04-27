Visakhapatnam

Pay pending wages to sanitation workers in panchayats: CPI(M)

CPI(M) district secretary K. Lokanadham on Monday appealed to the District Collector to take steps for payment of wages to sanitatation workers in the panchayats in the district pending for months together. They were being made to work by giving meagre advances instead of pending wages, he said. Even in major panchayats like Nakkapalli, Parawada, Chodavaram, Munagapaka and Paderu the situation was no different, he said.

They should also be provided gloves, masks and sanitisers, he demanded.

