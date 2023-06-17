Over 300 meritorious students receive rewards in Visakhapatnam district

June 17, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Nearly 310 students from Class X and Intermediate who secured top marks in the recently held examinations were felicitated by the district administration as part of ‘Jagananna Animutyalu’ programme here on Saturday.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna gave away ₹3.06 lakh to 102 students as first prize, ₹1.98 lakh to as many as 99 students as second prize and ₹1.08 lakh money to 108 students as third prize. This apart, reward amounts were also given to constituency-level and district-level school and college toppers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mallikarjuna said that over ₹14 lakh was handed over to the students as part of the programme. Such encouragement to the students will increase competitiveness among the students, he said. Due to the State Government’s initiatives in the education sector, a large number of students are being benefited, he said.

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, Gajuwaka MLA T. Nagi Reddy, Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, MLC Varudu Kalyani, Zilla Parishad Chairperson J. Subhadra, DEO L. Chandrakala and others were present.