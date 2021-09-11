Organise blood donation camps on every Tuesday and Friday, Collector tells officials

‘People with rare blood groups should be encouraged to donate’

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has instructed the officials from the Health Department and managements of the blood banks to organise blood donation camps on every Tuesday and Friday in the district.

Speaking at a review meeting here on Saturday, he said that due to the change in climatic conditions, seasonal diseases like dengue and malaria might see a rise in the coming two to three months. He said that steps should be taken to control the diseases. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, not many blood donation camps were conducted in the district and due to which the storage of blood has seen a decline. He also instructed them to set up blood donation centres.

The Collector said that people with rare blood groups, especially negative blood groups, should be encouraged to donate. “A WhatsApp group should be created with prospective donors including the ones with the rare groups. In case of need, they should be informed in that group, so that blood donors could come forward and donate,” he said.

Mr. Mallikarjuna also asked the officials to create awareness about the conduct of camps.

District Medical and Health Officer P. Suryansarayana said that five government hospitals, five NGOs and 10 private hospitals have blood banks in the district. He brought to the notice of Collector that there were no component separation units and there was shortage of technical staff at Victoria Government Hospital and Anakapalle and Paderu Area Hospitals. Mr. Mallikarjuna promised to take required steps.

Andhra Medical College (AMC) Principal P.V. Sudhakar, KGH Blood Bank Medical Officer Syamala and officials from AS Raja Blood Bank, NTR Blood Bank, Rotary Blood Bank, Red Cross Society and Lions Club attended the meet.