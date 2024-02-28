GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Operations team of IPL franchise Delhi Capitals inspects YSR ACA VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam

The team will play two matches at the stadium on March 31 and April 3

February 28, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Operations team members of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals visited Dr YSR ACA VDCA Stadium and met the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) members here on Wednesday.

It may be noted that Visakhapatnam will be acting as second home to DC. The DC will play two matches here at the PM Palem stadium. While the first match between DC and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is scheduled on March 31, the second match between DC and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be played on April 3. Both the matches are day-and-night.

ALSO READ
IPL to make a comeback in Vizag with two matches

The DC team members have checked the rooms for the match officials, players and corporate boxes. They have also enquired about the arrangements being made for the IPL matches so far. ACA secretary S.R. Gopinath Reddy briefed them about the facilities at the stadium.

ACA CEO Siva Reddy and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.