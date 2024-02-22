February 22, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Cricket lovers from Visakhapatnam who witnessed the thrilling test matches between India and England only two weeks ago will continue to rejoice as the Indian Premier League (IPL) makes a comeback in the coastal city after long wait of five years.

IPL 2024 is about to kickstart on March 22 in Chennai. The schedule for the first 21 matches was released on Thursday evening by the BCCI, wherein it was confirmed that the scenic Dr. YSR ACA VDCA Stadium will host two matches, acting as a second home for the Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise.

As per the schedule, the first match, between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), will be held on March 31, and the second match, a face-off between DC and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), will be held on April 3. Both are going to be day-and-night (D/N) matches.

The authorities expect the two matches, especially the one between DC and CSK on the weekend, to draw a huge crowd.

The city hosted its last IPL match in 2019. Surprisingly, the last IPL match was a ‘qualifier’ between DC and CSK on May 10, 2019.

Secretary of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), S.R. Gopinath Reddy, thanked the Secretary of BCCI, Jay Shah, and other members of the BCCI for the opportunity. He said that the ACA has been trying to get IPL matches to Vizag since the last few years.

While the assurance had come from the BCCI last year, two months back, the management of the DC had arrived in Vizag and had conducted a survey, he said.

He added that the pitch arrangements made by the ACA for the previous matches held in the last year including the test match between India and England, One Day International as well as T20 between India – Australia had earned a very good name for the city.

It subsequently led the DC management to confirm Vizag, the Secretary said thanking the GMR group.

DC to practice in city

With the Women IPL to be held from February 23 to March 17 and the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi hosting almost 11 matches, including the finals, the men’s team of DC will be arriving in Visakhapatnam during the second week of March and will start preparing for the tournament.

DC’s first two fixtures are against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Mohali on March 23 and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on March 28. The next two fixtures with CSK and KKR in Vizag on March 31 and April 3.

The DC team comprises ace Indian players - Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Australian players - David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, apart from South African fast bowlers Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi. Ricky Ponting is the head coach.