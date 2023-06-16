HamberMenu
One person ‘taken’ into custody in woman’s murder case in Visakhapatnam

June 16, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Bheemunipatnam police on Friday reportedly took a person into their custody for his alleged involvement in the murder of 40-year-old Sri Lakshmi from Bhogapuram mandal in Vizianagaram district.

The woman’s body was found in an isolated place near a hospital at Bheemunipatnam. Initially the body was not claimed by anyone, but two days later, a person from Bhogapuram had identified the woman as his wife Sri Lakshmi, who had gone missing from June 11.

In the initial investigation, it was reportedly found that the woman was brutally murdered by a person. Unidentified miscreant had allegedly strangulated her and then tortured her by attacking her with a sharp-edged weapon.

Sources from the police said that the Sri Lakshmi had earlier worked in a company, where the accused was her colleague. There were financial disputes between the duo and this might have led to the murder, the sources said.

