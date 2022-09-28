Visakhapatnam

Observe restraint, Visakhapatnam Joint Collector appeals to fishermen

Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan has urged fishermen to observe restraint and cooperate with the district administration. He along with officials from the Fisheries and the Revenue Departments, conducted a meeting with the members as well as leaders from the fishermen community at his chamber, over the recent protest outside the Visakha Container Terminal Private Limited gate, near the fishing harbour.

Speaking to the fishermen, Mr. Viswanathan said that the district administration will put all efforts to resolve the issue. He said that soon a review meeting will be organised with officials concerned over the issue. He also asked them to submit their representations to the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO).

Earlier during the meeting, the fishermen spoke about the issues that they have with the VCTPL.

Fishermen, under the banner of Matsya Parisramikula Sankshema Sangham, staged a protest outside the VCTPL, last week. They have demanded that the Visakhapatnam Port Authorities and the VCTPL fulfil the promises made in the past, when they had parted with the land for the construction of the VCTPL in 1993.


