Fishermen stage protest in Visakhapatnam

They seek fulfilment of promises made when they had given land for the construction of the VCTPL in 1993

Fishermen, under the banner of Matsya Parisramikula Sankshema Sangham, staged a protest outside the Visakha Container Terminal Private Limited gate, near the fishing harbour, here on Saturday.

They demanded that the Visakhapatnam Port Authorities and the VCTPL fulfil the promises made in the past, when they had parted with the land for the construction of the VCTPL in 1993.

The fishermen squatted outside the gate from morning till late in the evening and did not allow any vehicle carrying containers from going inside or coming out of the terminal. They also lined up their boats opposite the berth.

The protest continued till the revenue officials such as the RDO and the MRO had come and held a meeting with them.

Speaking to The Hindu, the leaders of the sangham Pentaiah and Ayyappa said that the RDO has asked them to submit a memorandum and called them for a meeting on Tuesday.

When the earlier protest was held in August, VCTPL had clarified to the media that it had not promised any compensation in the past.