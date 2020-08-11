Visakhapatnam

Nurses recruitment: merit list displayed

The provisional merit list for staff nurses in various teaching hospitals, attached to Andhra Medical College, are displayed on the website: http://www.

kghvisakhapatnam.org. Grievances will be received till 5 p.m. on August 12. The final merit list of selected candidates will be displayed on the above website on August 13.

Counselling will be conducted on August 14, according to P.V. Sudhakar, Principal, Andhra Medical College.

