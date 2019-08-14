Now, track your driving licence, RC cards online

Vehicle owners can track the status od their driving licence and registration certificate cards online if they do not receive the same by August 20.

The Regional Transport Authority said that all the cards have been dispatched by August 10. The applicants can check https://aprtacitizen.

epragathi.org under ‘Track your smart card status’ tab.

After August 20, applicants can approach the RTA Office at Madhavadhara VUDA Colony between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. along with Aadhaar or other photo indentity proof in person, Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Rajaratnam said.