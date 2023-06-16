Now, e-autorickshaws to ferry tourists along the Beach Road stretch in Visakhapatnam

June 16, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

In order to encourage eco-friendly mode of transportation, the Greater Visakhaptnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is going to introduce battery operated autorickshaws to ferry tourists here. These autorickshaws will be stationed in the beach stretch from Naval Coastal Battery to Bheemunipatnam. In the first phase, about 15 e-autorickshaws will be operated along the beach stretch from July 1.

Though the municipal corporation as well as the Tourism Department have made proposals to operate e-autorickshaws as a mode of transportation for a long time, things did not materialise. As part of Eco-Vizag campaign, which was launched by the GVMC recently, the passenger e-autorickshaws are going to become a reality.

GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma said that while 15 auto-rickshaws will be used as public transport along the Beach Road, 65 autorickshaws will be used for waste collection from the households. The main aim is to fight pollution, which is one of the components of the ongoing ‘Eco Vizag’ campaign, he said.

According to GVMC officials, the fare chart for the trips is yet to be decided. It was also learnt that compared to the regular autorickshaw services, these vehicles will have less charges. Basing on the response, the GVMC mulls to increase the number and introduce them in other areas also.

Smart bus stop

The corporation is also constructing a smart bus stop near NTR Statue at R.K Beach on the lines of the bus stop which was constructed near Andhra University Out Gate between Siripuram - Chinna Waltair route. The bus stop will have a proper seating, decorative lighting, a LED board to display list of the buses being operated on the route along with the timings apart from an announcement equipment. Already, the existing bus stop at the NTR Statue was demolished and the construction activity was already began. This is going to be the second smart bus stop going to be set up by the GVMC.