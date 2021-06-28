The city police arrested two persons, including a woman, for allegedly committing theft of 4.5 kg silver ornaments worth ₹90,000, from a jewellery shop here on Sunday. The arrested were identified as Rajesh (23) and Amrita Poonam (42). According to the police, Rajesh working as a sailor in the Indian Navy along with Amrita had allegedly gained entry into a jewellery shop at NAD Junction by breaking open the shutters in the early hours of June 23. They allegedly made good with silver ornaments from the iron safe locker. Based on a complaint, the police arrested the accused.
Navy sailor, woman held for silver ‘heist’
Staff Reporter
VISAKHAPATNAM,
June 28, 2021 00:07 IST
