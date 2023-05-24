HamberMenu
Navy inks pact with IMU-V in Visakhapatnam

The MoU is aimed at promoting defence manufacturing, indigenisation and innovation in line with the government’s articulated goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India, say officials

May 24, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Navy and Indian Maritime University-Visakhapatnam campus (IMU-V) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday, according to a release here.

IN and IMU have agreed to collaborate in a culture of innovation, indigenisation, and research into warship technology, underwater weaponry, autonomous vehicles and sensors.

Arun Pratap Golaya, Officer In-charge, Technology Development Acceleration Cell (TDAC), New Delhi from Indian Navy (IN) and V.K. Kesavadev, Director incharge, IMU-Visakhapatnam, signed the MoU.

The MoU aimed at promoting defence manufacturing, indigenisation and innovation in line with the government’s articulated goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India.

In order to strengthen its combat capabilities, IN expects IMU-V to submit research proposals from its students. IN also offers students an unpaid five-month online internship. It also facilitates access to naval facilities and also encourages the development of promising ideas into a product or prototype

