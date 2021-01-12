Visakhapatnam

National Youth Day in RK Mission today

The National Youth Day will be celebrated at RK Mission here on Tuesday.

The programme will be live-streamed on RK Mission YouTube Channel from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. https://bit.ly/3bmhSRQ

Programme will be packed with motivational speeches, cultural programmes and other events, said Secretary of RK Mission Swami Atmavidananda.

