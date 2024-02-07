MSME regional conclave focuses on indigenisation

February 07, 2024 08:36 am | Updated 08:36 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A regional MSME conclave was organised by the CII - Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), in collaboration with the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, here, on Tuesday.

The objective of the conference is to engage MSMEs at the grassroots-level across diverse geographies to bolster their participation in the ‘Make in India’ and ‘indigenisation’ initiatives. It also underscores the ongoing policy reforms, geared towards facilitating MSME integration into defence supply chains, recognising their crucial role as the backbone of various sectors within the country.

N. Yuvaraj, secretary, Commerce and Industries, Government of Andhra Pradesh, highlighted the strategic significance of Andhra Pradesh in maritime security and its potential to support regional MSMEs in defence production. He announced the State government’s commitment to provide land at nominal rates for the establishment of an MSME Park, which will serve as a regional base and facilitate sector-specific identification for MSMEs.

Vice-Admiral G. Srinivasan, Director General Navy Projects, Indian Navy, commended the conclave’s theme and emphasised the Indian Navy’s commitment to self-reliance, with a significant portion of naval ships being indigenized. He stressed on the importance of MSMEs in fulfilling specific objectives outlined by the Navy, including delivery of ordinance, maintenance, sustenance, and competence.

The conclave served a platform for MSMEs and startups, showcasing extensive government support available in the defence sector. The discussions covered various aspects such as financial incentives, streamlined regulations, and initiatives aimed at strengthening MSMEs and startups’ involvement in defence activities, thereby fostering innovation and R&D for self-reliance.

The event brought together stakeholders from diverse segments of the defence sector, providing a comprehensive overview of opportunities for industry players in the region,

Cmde SK Singh, Officer-in-Charge, TDAC, Indian Navy, Rear Admiral Nelson D’ Souza, CSO (Tech), Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Pritam Lal (retired), Principal Advisor, SIDM, Cdr KT Mithun, NHQ, DAPI, Cdr Rajender Mishra, OiC IU, East Rear Admiral RS Dhaliwal, Rear Admiral RS Dhaliwal, PD, SBC, VIS, Rear Admiral R. Vijay Sekhar, ASD (ND), K. Ramesh, Director General, SIDM, UR Desai, Head Supply Chain, L &T, DV Subba Rao, GM(Com), HSL, S. Jitender Reddy, ED, BHEL, R. Simhachalam, GM, BDL, Vizag, Jai Sharma, Project Executive, iDEX, Cdr. Shailendra Sharma (Retd) Senior GM, Ultra Dimension, Abraham Varughese, Director NSTL and J. Srinivasa Rao, Chairman, SIDM (AP) participated in the conclave.