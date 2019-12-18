More trains cancelled owing to stir over citizenship Act

Many trains have been cancelled owing to the agitations over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Howrah-Kharagpur railway section. The decision was taken due to the cascading effect of the train links involved, the officials said.

The trains scheduled to begin journey on December 17 that have been cancelled include 12503 Bangalore Cantonment - Agartala Humsafar bi-weekly Express, 22501 KSR Bengaluru - Tinsukia Express, starting from KSR Bengaluru, 22825 Shalimar – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Weekly Express, 12841 Howrah – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Coromandel Express, 22642 Shalimar – Trivandrum bi-weekly Express, 12516 Silchar-Trivendrum Central Express leaving Silchar and 12863 Howrah-Yesvantpur Express, scheduled to leave Howrah.

The train that have been cancelled on December 18 include 12245 Howrah – Yesvantpur Duronto Express, 22849 Shalimar – Secunderabad Weekly Express, 12254 Bhagalpur – Yesvantpur Express, 22611 Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central – New Jalpaiguri Weekly Express, 12509 Bangalore Cantt.- Guwahati- Express, leaving Bangalore Cantt.

02513 Secunderabad-Guwahati special train, scheduled to leave Secunderabad on December 19 and 26 have also been cancelled, so are the 02514 Guwahati-Secunderabad special train, leaving Guwahati on December 21 and 28, 12504 Agartala – Bangalore Cantonment Humsafar bi-weekly Express, 06338 Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central – Guwahati special train, leaving Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central on Dec. 23 and 06337 Guwahati - Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central special train, leaving Guwahati on Dec. 18 and 25.

Trains for stranded passengers

The railways have decided to run 02818 Mysuru – Howrah one way Superfast Express and 02864 KSR Bengaluru – Howrah one way Superfast Express to clear the rush of stranded passengers.

02818 Mysuru – Howrah Special Express will leave Mysuru on December 18 (Wednesday) at 00:30 hours and reach Howrah at 2 p.m. on Thursday. This train will arrive at Duvvada at 10.20 p.m., Vizianagaram at 00.18 hours (midnight), Palasa at 2.35 a.m., Brahmapur at 3.35 a.m., Khurda Road at 5.35 a.m., Bhubaneswar at 6.05 a.m., Cuttack at 6.40 a.m. and Bhadrak at 8.40 a.m. It would halt for two minutes at all the above stations except for Bhubaneswar, where it would halt for five minutes.

This train will have one II tier AC coach, six III tier AC coaches, 11 second class sleeper coaches, three second class general coaches and two second class with luggage-cum-brake van.