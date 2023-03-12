HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MLC poll: Opposition parties allege distribution of money by YSRCP leaders in Visakhapatnam

‘They were utilising the services of secretariat staff to distribute money to the voters in some areas’

March 12, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
CPI(M) activists questioning a person who was allegedly found distributing money to voters ahead of North Andhra MLC elections at HB Colony in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

CPI(M) activists questioning a person who was allegedly found distributing money to voters ahead of North Andhra MLC elections at HB Colony in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Members of CPI(M), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders are involved in distribution of money to lure graduates, a day before North Andhra Graduate MLC election in Visakhapatnam.

In one incident, CPI(M) activists have caught a person at H.B Colony, who was allegedly distributing money to several voters in the locality, on Sunday. CPI(M) leader B. Ganga Rao alleged that the YSRCP MLC candidate S. Sudhakar Raju was behind the distribution of cash. He suspected the same in several other areas also. Cash bundles, with ₹500 denomination notes, were seized from the accused, and he was handed over to the MVP police for further action. CPI(M) leader Subbarao alleged that the YSRCP leaders were utilising the services of secretariat staff to distribute money to the voters in some areas, and they were caught red-handed on Saturday night.

Former MLA and BJP leader P. Vishnu Kumar Raju in a release on Sunday said that some days ago, a huge number of silver biscuits, which were allegedly meant for distribution by the YSRCP leaders to voters were found in an apartment on the Beach Road. On Sunday, again a few incidents of money distribution by the YSRCP were reported.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.