Minister denies fudging COVID-19 figures

TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu should resign from the post of the Leader of Opposition, if he fails to prove his claims that the State government had tried to hide the number ofCOVID-19 cases, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, the Minister said that he was ready to resign from the Cabinet, if Mr. Naidu proved any lapses when it came to recording the details of COVID-19 patients.

After a review meeting, he said that around 2500 patients with suspected symptoms have been tested in Visakhapatnam in the last one month, of which 2,153 were found to be negative. The reports of 303 samples were awaited.

Denying the alleged underplaying of positive cases in the State, he said Mr. Naidu was politicising everything at a time when the State was fighting the virus.

“There is no scope for fudging the figures as they are being put online. Even after relaxation of the lockdown norms, the exemption for buying essentials will be allowed between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the city, Bheemili, Narsipatnam and other areas,” he said.

‘No shortage of masks’

He denied allegations of shortage of masks. The government has made arrangement for food for 50,000 migrant workers and people without ration cards at various shelters opene3d in the city by the municipal corporation.