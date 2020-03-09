Minister defends Sanchaita’s appointment

Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao on Sunday defended the appointment of P. Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju as the chairperson of Simhachalam temple Trust Board and MANSAS Trust.

Speaking at a meeting, he asked what was wrong in nominating a woman to the posts.

“The new Trust Board will help the government solve the ‘Panchagramalu’ issue. Ms. Sanchaita is the granddaughter of late P.V.G. Raju of Vizianagaram Samsthanam. The government intends to take action against those involved in grabbing land belonging to Simhachalam Devasthanam,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.