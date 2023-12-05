HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Michaung to cross south A.P. coast, close to Bapatla during next two hours, says IMD

Landfall process is continuing and is likely to continue for next 3 hours, says IMD

December 05, 2023 01:28 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Flooded streets by the impact of cyclone storm Michaung in Nellore on December 5, 2023.

Flooded streets by the impact of cyclone storm Michaung in Nellore on December 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: Kommuri Srinivas

The severe cyclonic storm Michaung over west central Bay of Bengal, along and off south coastal Andhra Pradesh, moved northwards with a speed of 10 km/hr during the past six hours and lay centred at 11.30 a.m. on Tuesday about 20 km east of Ongole, 50 km south-southwest of Bapatla, 70 km north-northeast of Kavali, 110 km north-northeast of Nellore and 120 km southwest of Machilipatnam, according to the IMD bulletin issued at 12.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The system is likely to move nearly northwards and cross south Andhra Pradesh coast close to Bapatla during the next two hours as a severe cyclonic storm, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90 to 100 km/hr. The landfall process is continuing and is likely to continue for the next three hours.

The rainfall received(recorded in mm) at various places in AP, during the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday are: Bapatla – 222, Nellore – 218.1, Machilipatnam – 157, Kavali – 145.1, Tirupati-126.9, Ongole – 118.2, Kakinada – 82, Gannavaram – 70.6, Narsapur-62.7, Amaravati-47.2, Tuni-26.6, Kalingapatnam-24 and Kurnool – 8.8.

Similarly, Padalakur – 214, Repalli – 118, Chinna Ganjam – 79.5, Darsi-KVK – 73, Utkuru-KVK-66, LAM-AMFU-57, Kalavacharla-KVK – 56, Narsapur-55, Mehadrigadda Dam – 53, KV-Gopannapalem-Eluru – 35.5, Kailasagiri – 35.5, Anakapalli-AMFU – 34.5, Venkataramannagudem-KVK – 34.5, Peda Araveedu – 34.5, Yelamanchili (Visakhapatnam) – 32.5, Vijayarai – 28, Arogyavaram – 22, Pandirimamidi – 21, Gangavaram Port – 20, Garikapadu-KVK – 19.5, Chittoor – 13, Narasaraopeta – 12.5, Gotta barrage – 10.5 and Palakonda – 7.5 mm.

Related Topics

cyclones / flood / rains / Andhra Pradesh / Monsoon

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.