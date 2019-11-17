Mental health facility opened at KGH

A new mental health facility and a specialised psychiatric services block has been started at King George Hospital here on Saturday. G. Arjuna, Superintendent, King George Hospital, and P. V. Sudhakar, Principal Andhra Medical College, inaugurated the block.

Dr. Arjuna said that as many patients have associated emotional problems a focussed centre has been started to provide specialised mental health services, child mental health services, de-addiction services and student counselling services. The services will be provided by an experienced team headed by N.N. Raju, Professor of Psychiatry. “The facility will be operated by an experienced team consisting of one professor, one associate professor, one assistant professor and two postgraduate students. Many programmes are planned including a daycare centre, suicide helpline and community mental health services,” he said.