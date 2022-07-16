Man held in Visakhapatnam for posing as policeman and extorting money

Stolen money recovered from the accused, say police

Stolen money recovered from the accused, say police

The city police on Saturday arrested a 43-year-old man for extorting about ₹15,500 from a man by allegedly impersonating himself as a police officer under Airport Police Station limits.

The arrested was identified as P. Gopi, a resident of Gopalapatnam.

According to Additional DCP (Crimes) D Gangadharam, a resident of Vadlapudi, Y. Santosh Kumar, was returning home from Jagadamba Junction on July 14 evening. He was intercepted by an unidentified person near Karasa Subramanyam Swamy temple area under Airport Police Station limits. The person reportedly claimed himself as policeman and also allegedly threatened him that he would book cases on the charges of consuming ganja illegally and also seize his bike. The complainant also alleged that the accused has beaten him.

The accused had allegedly transferred an amount of ₹15,000 from the victim’s UPI app to his wife’s account and also took ₹500 from his purse, said the police..

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the accused. The stolen money was recovered.

Further investigation is on.