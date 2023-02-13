Madhav will once again win North Coastal Andhra Graduates’ Constituency MLC election, says BJP Andhra Pradesh in-charge Sunil Deodhar

February 13, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

P.V.N. Madhav from BJP who is the current MLC from the North Coastal Andhra Graduates’ Constituency will be contesting again for the second time, for the election that will be held on March 13.

Announcing his candidature here on Monday, Andhra Pradesh BJP in-charge Sunil Deodhar said that Mr. Madhav will continue his winning streak, as the BJP is the only alternative for good governance in the State.

Both the regional parties, YSR Congress Party and the TDP, have miserably failed in governing the State and BJP being a national party can only save the State from sinking further, he said.

Critical of the regional parties, he said both the YSRCP and the TDP are family-run parties that are heavily dependent on community politics, he added.

He also confirmed that Jana Sena Party will be their alliance partner both for the upcoming MLC election and the General and Assembly elections in 2024.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Madhav said that it was the BJP that gave many things to the State, especially to North Andhra region and Visakhapatnam in particular.

Right from the Railway Zone to the numerous institutes of national importance such as the IIM or IIPE, were sanctioned by the Modi-led Union Government, he said.

Even the two G20 summits that will be held in Visakhapatnam were sanctioned by the Union Government and the State has no role in getting them, he said.

Mr. Madhav also released a poster highlighting the achievement of BJP and his contributions to the city and the North Coastal region.

“We have stopped the privatisation of the DCI and we have also taken the issue of the VSP with the ministries concerned and talked about merger of the VSP with the SAIL and the NMDC, said Mr. Madhav.

Former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju said that only BJP has the strength to oppose the YSR Congress Party rule and speak against their alleged high-handedness.