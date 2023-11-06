HamberMenu
L&T secures civil work project of Bhogapuram airport from GMR group

The airport will be developed with a handling capacity of 6 million passengers per annum initially, which will be enhanced further to 12 MPA

November 06, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal

L&T Construction has secured a project from GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited for the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) of the greenfield international airport at Bhogapuram, around 50 km from the city.

The airport will be developed with a handling capacity of 6 million passengers per annum (MPA) initially, which will be enhanced further to 12 MPA.

The key development works include cut and fill works, terminal works with airport systems, ATC tower, airfield development works, landside facilities and other support facilities, according to a release issued by L&T L&T Construction.

“The Andhra Pradesh government has given the contract for the construction of the Bhogapuram International Airport to GMR Group in PPP mode. The deadline is 30 months after the commencement of the work. The GMR Group has given the contract for the taking up the civil works to the L&T group,” Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath told The Hindu on November 6 (Monday) evening.

