Lockdown takes a toll on form, fitness of sportspersons

The restrictions imposed on all sports events and on-field practice sessions during the lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus is taking a toll on the fitness of players.

All district and State-level cricket tournaments and coaching camps have been deferred. The 2019-20 league schedule has been put on hold due to the lockdown.

“We had around 45 league matches lined up across all divisions before the lockdown was imposed in March. The 2019-20 league scheduled have been dropped. Now, we are awaiting clearance from the BCCI and the ACA for the 2020-21 schedule,” says Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA) secretary K. Parthasarathi.

Coaching camps

League matches not only keeps players in touch with the game, but also allow them to warm up for the big events. Even annual coaching camps have been put on halt for the want of clearance from the ACA, he points out.

The VDCA has written to the Collector to allow the coaching camps, but it is learnt that the administration does not want to take any chance amid the pandemic.

“It is difficult for a cricketer to stay in good nick without playing match. It takes time for a player to build up fitness level and form,” says Mr. Parthasarathi.

Meanwhile, the sportspersons are trying their best to keep themselves fit through innovative fitness regimes. However, former badminton national player and coach N.V. Muralikrishna says that following a fitness regime at home and playing at the courts are two different things.

“Be it fitness, form, technique and timing, players lose it all if they stay out of active games even for six weeks. Even after things settle down, it will take at least three to four months for players to regain their form and fitness level,” he says.

Shadow practice

Only trying to stay fit by regulating diet and working out at home will not do. Be it any game, players must do some shadow practice, says Mr. Muralikrishna.

“It is the best time for players to watch videos of old matches and discover their own shortcomings and that of the opponents. Mental toughness matters more than physical fitness,” he said.

Calendar advanced

Meanwhile, District Sport Officer Surya Rao says that all sports schedules and selection trials across all games have been postponed. The Sports Authority of India has started online classes for all sports and the sportspersons should stay tuned to it, he says.