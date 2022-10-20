Law student ends life at police station in Visakhapatnam

She accuses her husband of harassing her

A 22-year-old Law student reportedly committed suicide by setting herself ablaze on the premises of MVP police station here on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sravani, native of Guntur and resident of Nakkavanipalem. Sravani was pursuing second year B.L in a college in the city.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police, Dwaraka Sub-Division, R.V.S.N. Murthy, Sravani was married to her senior Vinay Kumar in June this year and was staying with her husband at Nakkavanipalem. On October 19, she lodged a police complaint with the MVP police stating that her husband was harassing her after consuming alcohol and in many other ways. She also alleged that her husband wanted to stay separately from her.

On Thursday, MVP police officials took up counselling for Sravani and her husband. After several discussions, Sravani reportedly suddenly rushed out of the room, and tried to run out of the police station. Suspecting that she might take some untoward step, sub-inspector Srinivas and Sravani’s sister tried to stop her.

Sravani had reportedly brought some inflammable fuel in a bottle, which she had placed near the police station gate. She doused herself with it and allegedly set herself afire with a matchstick. The SI and some staff doused the fire and then rushed her to a private hospital at Venkojipalem, where she died while undergoing treatment.

Sub-inspector Srinivas, who received burn injuries in the incident, is receiving treatment, the ACP said.

People in distress and suicidal tendencies can contact 100 for counselling and guidance.