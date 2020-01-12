Land pooling for housing in city: Special Commissioner

As much government land as possible should be identified for housing to the poor to provide sites to all the eligible by Ugadi, Special Commissioner in Chief Commissioner of Land Administration’s office M. Hari Narayanan has said.

Since not much government land was available in Visakhapatnam, in the neighbouring 10 mandals land would be acquired through VMRDA and colonies would be constructed, he said at a meeting with officials concerned on the housing programme. In the land taken possession, layouts should be formed.

Owing to non-availability of government land in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalle, depending on the number of beneficiaries land would be provided close to the villages, Joint Collector M. Venugopala Reddy said.

Joint Collector L. Siva Sankar said a re-look would be taken on the lands allotted to various government departments to pave the way for provision of house-sites.

RDOs Penchala Kishore and Sitarama Rao, Housing District Manager Jaya Ramachari and TIDCO Superintending Engineer Ch.V.K. Kumar participated.