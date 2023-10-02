HamberMenu
Khadi fair organised at BJP office in Visakhapatnam as part of Gandhi jayanthi

October 02, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A khadi fair was organised to commemorate the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri at the BJP Office here on Monday.

Former MLC P.V.N. Madhav said that the fair was being organised for the past 10 years. It was started in 2014 by the then MP and present Mizoram Governor Kambhampati Haribabu. The objective of the fair was to promote khadi industry and encourage handloom weavers and artisans. In all, 28 craft stalls were also set up.

BJP Parliament district president Raveendra Medapati said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sanctioned funds to the handloom industry and was instrumental in its promotion.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy, BJP State vice president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, State secretary Surendra Mohan, treasurer M. Nagendra, social media in-charge Keshakanth, BJP Parvathipuram in-charge Prakash Reddy, Srikakulam in-charge N. Vijayananda Reddy and party’s South constituency in-charge Koppula Ram Kumar were present.

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) celebrated Gandhi Jayanthi in Ukkunagaram.

RINL CMD Atul Bhatt garlanded a statue of Mahatma Gandhi along with Directors, senior officials, unions and officials, and paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation. The CMD said that the United Nations General Assembly had proclaimed this day as International Day of Non-Violence in honour of Mahatma Gandhi as he had provided the world the weapon of ‘non-violence’.

The CMD launched the Swachhta Campaign 3.0 and administered the Swachhata pledge to the officers and employees. The campaign would continue till October 31. Later, the CMD presented the Swachhata puraskars to 12 departments.

A.K. Bagchi, Director (Projects) and SC Pandey, Director (Personnel) were present.

N.V. Swamy, CGM (Works) in-charge, garlanded a statue of The Mahatma inside the plant.

