Jute mill management told to pay arrears to workers

Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has directed the management of Chittivalasa Jute Mill (CJM) to pay the arrears to the workers.
The Minister held a meeting with workers and the management of the CJM on completion of one year, after the agreement was made, on Friday. He directed the CJM proprietor K.K. Bajoria to pay ₹27,500 each to special badili, badili, new badili and other workers and ₹10,000 to apprentice workers as per the agreement reached, without any further delay.
Management representatives Joshi and Ram Kumar, Workers JAC leaders K. Varahalaraju, Chilla Venkataramana, Jeeru, Venkata Reddy, V. Adinarayana Reddy, D. Appala Reddy, Padala Ramana, K. Eswara Rao, Ram Pydayya, M. Devullu and Narava Rama Rao were among those who attended.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath