Visakhapatnam

Jute mill management told to pay arrears to workers

Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has directed the management of Chittivalasa Jute Mill (CJM) to pay the arrears to the workers.

The Minister held a meeting with workers and the management of the CJM on completion of one year, after the agreement was made, on Friday. He directed the CJM proprietor K.K. Bajoria to pay ₹27,500 each to special badili, badili, new badili and other workers and ₹10,000 to apprentice workers as per the agreement reached, without any further delay.

Management representatives Joshi and Ram Kumar, Workers JAC leaders K. Varahalaraju, Chilla Venkataramana, Jeeru, Venkata Reddy, V. Adinarayana Reddy, D. Appala Reddy, Padala Ramana, K. Eswara Rao, Ram Pydayya, M. Devullu and Narava Rama Rao were among those who attended.

