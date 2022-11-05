JSP protests ‘demolition’ of houses at Ippatam in Guntur

Jana Sena leaders seek ‘Z-Plus’ security for party president Pawan Kalyan

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) activists has staged a protest at the Mahatma Gandhi statue near the GVMC administrative building in the city against the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), alleging that houses were demolished to facilitate a road widening project at Ippatam village in Guntur.

Participating in the protest, JSP general secretary T. Siva Shankar said that the YSRCP government was deliberately creating troubles for the villagers of Ippatam as the latter had given land for the JSP formation day celebrations.

The JSP leaders said that the Centre must consider providing ‘Z-Plus’ security to their party president K. Pawan Kalyan. They alleged that many persons, suspected to be the YSRCP supporters, were conducting recce at Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s house at Jubliee Hills in Hyderabad.

The State government must submit a report to the Centre over the security arrangement for Mr. Pawan Kalyan,” they said.

JSP leaders Bolisetti Satya, P. Sandeep, Kona Tata Rao and others took part in the protest.