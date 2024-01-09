Joint Collector flags off rally; donates blood as part of ‘Jan Bhagidhari’ programme to create awareness on ideology of Ambedkar

January 09, 2024 03:07 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Joint Collector K. S. Viswanathan called upon all sections of the people to participate in various programmes, being organised as part of the ‘Jan Bhagidhari’ programme to create awareness of the greatness of the ‘Father of the Constitution’ B. R. Ambedkar and on his contribution to end discrimination in society.

A district-level rally and blood donation camps were held in the city on January 9 ahead of the inauguration of the 125-foot statue of Ambedkar at Swaraj Maidan in Amaravati on January 19.

The Joint Collector garlanded the statue of Ambedkar and paid tributes along with other officials, representatives of various associations, near LIC Building, on Tuesday. Later, he flagged off a rally, organised from the Ambedkar Circle to the Ambedkar Bhavan, near Rama Talkies junction.

Addressing the gathering before the start of the rally, Mr. Viswanathan said the objective of programmes being held in Visakhapatnam today, tomorrow and again on January 18, was to make people understand the ideology of Ambedkar. His ideology should be understood in the light of taking the nation forward though giving equal opportunities to all without any discrimination.

The JC led the scores of men, women and students, who participated in the rally. The rally passed through RTC Complex junction and Asilametta before concluding at Ambedkar Bhavan. The participants in the rally raised slogans like ‘Jai Bheem’ and ‘Let’s protect the Constitution’.

Mr. Viswanathan inaugurated a blood donation camp at Ambedkar Bhavan by being the first person to donate blood. A blood donation camp was also organised at VMRDA Children’s Arena in which government employees donated blood. The JC appreciated the employees for their gesture.