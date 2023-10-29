HamberMenu
Jana Sena Party corporator seeks CBI probe into alleged TDR scam in Visakhapatnam

He alleges involvement of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary and GVMC Commissioner in it

October 29, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav from Jana Sena Party (JSP) on Sunday asked a CBI inquiry into the alleged ₹220 crore scam through issuance of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) bonds to ruling party leaders in Zone-2 (Madhurawada) of the corporation.

Mr. Yadav alleged that GVMC Commissioner Saikanth Varma played a role in signing the files. At the same, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Y. Srilakshmi was playing a supportive role from the higher end to the local executive officials of the corporation, he alleged. If any officer works against her instructions, they would be transferred without any reasons, and it happened in several cases, he added.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Mr. Yadav said that after YSRCP came to power in the State and the GVMC, the ruling party leaders looted valuable lands and properties in the city.

Even though the opposition parties, especially the JSP, have raised several such scams with valid evidence, the enforcement agencies of the State are not doing their job sincerely to curb such illegal practices, he alleged.

“Hence, we wanted the CBI to step in to investigate the scam as we don’t trust State government agencies,” Mr Yadav said.

