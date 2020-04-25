Visakhapatnam

Jaggery wash destroyed

About 2,200 litres of jaggery wash , which is used to prepare Illicit Distilled (ID) arrack has been destroyed by the teams of the district police under the Makavarapalem police station limits in the district on Saturday. The police teams destroyed nearly 1,400 litres of jaggery wash at forest area of Adigarlapalem village and another team destroyed 400 litres of jaggery wash near Krishnapuram village.

