year
Jagan will respond to PM Modi’s remarks in Gajuwaka on May 7, says Amarnath

At his Anakapalli election meeting on Monday, PM Modi made remarks on the YSR Congress Party and Jagan’s governance of the State

May 07, 2024 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate for the Gajuwaka Assembly Constituency Gudivada Amarnath, on Monday, said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will respond to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at the Anakapalli election meeting, on May 7 (Tuesday) at Gajuwaka.

Besides Gajuwaka, the Chief Minister is scheduled to visit areas of north coastal Andhra, including Ichchapuram and Rajanagaram, as part of his election campaign on May 7. He will respond to Modi’s remarks on the party and his governance, Mr. Amarnath said.

“The Prime Minister did not speak on the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) issue. If he made any positive announcement on VSP in the Anakapalli meeting, I would have withdrawn my candidature from the Gajuwaka segment. However, Modi only read from the script prepared by N. Chandrababu Naidu,” he added.

“Both Modi and Naidu held the meeting to garner votes but did not talk about pending issues at the Centre like Visakhapatnam Railway Zone. CM Jagan will give a strong reply to Modi’s comments,” Mr. Amarnath stressed.

Earlier, YSRCP regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy reviewed the arrangements for the Jagan’s programme at Gajuwaka.

