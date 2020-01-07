Jagan playing dual game on NRC, CAA: TDP leader

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is opposing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and it will not allow the acts to be implemented in the State, party’s minority cell leader Nazeer Md. said here on Monday.

Fight to continue

“The Telugu Desam will strive hard to protect the interests of Muslims in the State. Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu is against the implementation of NRC and CAA in the State,” he told the media here.

Accusing Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of playing a double game on the issue, Mr. Nazeer said that the Chief Minister had said that the government would not allow implementation of the NRC in the State, and on the other hand, his government had issued notification on the NPR.

“If Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy wants to show its commitment towards the Muslims in the State, he should cancel the notification on the NPR which can be used as a tool for NRC. The questionnaire prepared for NPR is akin to NCR guidelines,” he said, adding that he was not opposed to population census.

In the name of census, the government should not single out people if they fail to produce the details of their origin, said Mr. Nazeer.

‘Religious persecution’

According to him, the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has concerns for the religious minorities undergoing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh should also have the same for the minorities living in India.