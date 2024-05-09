GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jagan has done nothing to protect Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, alleges Vishnu Kumar Raju

The YSRCP government is the reason behind the delay in the operationalisation of South Coast Railway Zone with its headquarters in Visakhapatnam, alleges the BJP MLA candidate from Visakhapatnam North constituency

Published - May 09, 2024 08:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Harish Gilai
 BJP MLA candidate from Visakhapatnam North constituency P. Vishnu Kumar Raju

 BJP MLA candidate from Visakhapatnam North constituency P. Vishnu Kumar Raju | Photo Credit: File photo

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA candidate from Visakhapatnam North constituency P. Vishnu Kumar Raju criticised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for claiming that the YSRCP had put in efforts to prevent the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

“Neither Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy nor his party leaders have made any efforts in this regard. Rather, they are the reason behind the delay in the operationalisation of the South Coast Railway Zone with its headquarters in Visakhapatnam,” he said while addressing the media at the BJP office at Seethammadhara.

Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy could cheat people no longer. “The YSRCP president has no right to seek votes as he failed to implement the assurances made in his party’s poll manifesto,” said the BJP candidate.

He alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy who was claiming to be implementing liquor prohibition in the State in phases was running liquor business. “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy used the chance he sought from the people for his personal gain. People are now ready to teach him a lesson,” he said.

The former MLA alleged that miscreants were spreading old social media posts or video clips to create disputes among the supporters of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance, adding that he would seek police action against the miscreants.

