Jagan has done justice to backward classes and minorities like no other, says Deputy CM

November 10, 2023 08:07 am | Updated 08:30 am IST - ANAKAPALLI

Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu said that it was Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy alone who ensured justice to the Backward Communities (BCs).

Addressing a media conference at Kasimkota in the district on Thursday, Mr. Mutyala Naidu said that in the last four-and-a-half years, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy government had extended the benefits of various schemes to the SC/ST/BC and Minority communities, apart from those belonging to the economically weaker sections. He said that these schemes would be continued only if the YSRCP is voted back to power in the 2024 elections.

Anankapalli MP B.V. Satyavathi said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy would always have the blessings of the people for extending the benefits of welfare schemes to the needy sections of the people.

Describing the ‘Samajika Bus Yatra’, which had commenced on October 26, as successful, Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath said that welfare programmes worth ₹1,200 crore were implemented in Anakapalli constituency in the last four-and-a-half years.

YSRCP North Andhra coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy, Anakapalli MP B.V. Satyavathi, MLAs and MLCs were present. Mr. Subba Reddy and Mr. Amarnath welcomed those who joined the party by presenting them the party shawls.

Later, in the evening, a public meeting was held in Anakapalli, in which thousands of people had participated.

Addressing the huge gathering, Deputy Chief Minister Peedika Rajanna Dora said that the YSRCP had won the support of all sections of the people in four years, which TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu had failed to achieve during his 14 years as Chief Minister.

Mr. Mutyala Naidu recalled that the huge crowd at the public meeting in Anakapalli, reminded him of the public meeting held by Mr. Amarnath’s father and his ‘mentor’ Gudivada Gurunadha Rao, three decades ago.