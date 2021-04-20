Interviews for temporary medical officers on April 21

Applications are invited from eligible candidates for General Duty Medical Officers to be posted at COVID-19 Care Centres/COVID hospitals in the district for a period of three months. Andhra Medical Collge Principal P.V. Sudhakar said that the salary would be paid according to the ‘instant order 70’. Interested eligible candidates should attend for the interviews, along with the relevant certificates, at the Principal’s Office at Andhra Medical College, during office hours, on April 21.