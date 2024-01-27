GIFT a SubscriptionGift
International Customs Day celebrated in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam Customs contributed revenue of ₹15,990.62 crore to the national exchequer in 2022-23 financial year, says official

January 27, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Custom House, Visakhapatnam celebrated International Customs Day at the VMRDA Childrens Arena here on Saturday, according to the Customs officials here.

Importers, exporters, Custom House agents, custodians of various CFSs, ports and representatives of several Public Sector Enterprises, and other stakeholders attended the event.

International Customs Day is celebrated under the aegis of Belgium-based World Customs Organisation (WCO) all over the world on January 26. But, in India, it is celebrated on next day (January 27) as 26th January happens to be the Republic Day. The WCO has 180 Customs Administrations as members worldwide. The 2024 theme is “Customs Engaging Traditional and New Partners with Purpose”.

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar attended as the chief guest. Visakhapatnam Port Authority deputy chairperson Durgesh Kumar Dubey and Customs Chief Commissioner (Vizag GST & Customs Zone) Sanjay Pant were guests of honour.

The Custom House Principal Commissioner N. Sridhar said, “During the last financial year (2022-2023), Visakhapatnam Customs contributed revenue of ₹15,990.62 crore to the national exchequer. This year up to December, 2023 Customs Revenue collection is ₹11757.82 crores, while the target is ₹16,942 crores for the financial year 2023-2024.”

